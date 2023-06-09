WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – The U.S. Government is taking bipartisan steps to protect trade and American workers.

Numerous Senators and Representatives are speaking out about “Leveling the Playing Field Act 2.0”.

This legislation would address threats from trade competitors.

It also creates what are called “successive investigations” to make sure we know where products are coming from.

Senators from Ohio and West Virginia say that while the bill specifically targets China, it will also have an impact on products made here and the people who make them.

We sell products globally in our state and it’s very difficult. We’ve seen what’s happened with steel or aluminum or or hardwoods if we have unfair trade practices that disadvantage American products. This is about not just preserving American jobs in Ohio and West Virginia. It’s about preserving the future of those jobs.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

When I grew up, I went to Johnny Appleseed Junior High with the sons and daughters of dozens and dozens of union members making things, building things, manufacturing, building trades, all that. We’ve lost much of that. So, my my mission always is how do we build those jobs back.” Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

This new legislation improves on the “Leveling the Playing Field Act” that was signed into law in 2015 to address threats from trade competitors across the world.

Senator Capito said the investigations described in the bill would stop China from going around to other countries like Korea or Vietnam and moving products through them to the United States.