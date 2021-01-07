Congress will impeach Trump if 25th Amendment not invoked: Pelosi

SAN FRANCISCO (WTRF/AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on the Cabinet to immediately remove President Donald Trump from office in the wake of deadly violent protests at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

“I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the vice president and Cabinet do not act the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” Pelosi said during a press conference Thursday.

She said at the Capitol, “The president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America.”

Pelosi said he could do further harm to the country.

“Any day can be a horror show for America,” she added.

Democrats and some Republicans want Trump removed before his term ends on Jan. 20 with Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office.

The vice president then becomes acting president.