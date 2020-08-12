Congressman McKinley supportive of President’s executive orders

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – Days after President Trump signed executive orders regarding unemployment benefits, more of our representatives in Congress are weighing in.

Representative David McKinley (R – West Virginia) said he believes the President got tired of waiting for lawmakers to come to an agreement on legislation to pass.

Most people in this country, I think it’s three out of four people, live paycheck to paycheck. That ought to be frightening to everybody. When they’ve lost their job because of the pandemic, it’s not their fault. This wasn’t a policy failure. Rep. David McKinley, (R) West Virginia

The Congressman added that he supports the President’s decision to step in.

If people want to play these partisan games on this that’s then the President has to step in an issue an executive order. Families need to have peace of mind. They need to have comfort when they go to bed.that they have financial security and I think that’s the result of what President Trump has just done, and I think they can relax some with it. Rep. David McKinley, (R) West Virginia

The President’s executive orders included extending unemployment benefits and deferring payroll taxes and student loan payments. They also address a continued freeze on evictions.