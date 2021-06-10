Congressman suggests altering moon’s orbit to fight climate change

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 13: U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) arrives for a House Republican caucus candidate forum to replace outgoing conference chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at the Capitol on May 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is campaigning to replace Cheney, who was removed from her leadership role for speaking out against former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A Representative from Texas suggested at a Congressional hearing that climate change could be fought by altering the orbit of the moon.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, made the comments during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing.

Gohmert asked an official from the U.S. Forest Service if the agency could alter the orbit of the moon.

“I understand, from what’s been testified to the Forest Service and the B.L.M. [Bureau of Land Management], you want very much to work on the issue of climate change,” Gohmert said.

“I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that they’ve found that the moon’s orbit is changing slightly and so is the Earth’s orbit around the sun. We know there’s been significant solar flare activity. And so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or B.L.M. can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun? Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate.”

“I would have to follow up with on you on that one, Mr. Gohmert,” Eberlien responded, smiling.

“If you figure out there’s a way in the forest service you could make that change, I’d like to know,” Gohmert said.

NASA has yet to make a comment on Gohmert’s remarks.