Conservatives want George Lopez arrested over Trump bounty joke

Comedian George Lopez has been known to push the boundaries, but conservatives say he has gone too far with his latest quip about a bounty on President Donald Trump’s head.

In response to an Instagram post erroneously claiming that Iran has offered an $80 million bounty on Trump after the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the “El Chicano” actor wrote, “We’ll do it for half.”

Lopez’s comment sparked an immediate backlash among conservatives and inspired the viral hashtag #ArrestGeorgeLopez on Twitter Monday.

“You ever hear of Democrat privilege? It means you can commit crimes without going to jail, like George Lopez threatening to assassinate the president,” Charlie Kirk, founder, and president of Turning Point USA, a national conservative organization, wrote on Twitter. “When Republicans do this, they go to prison.”

