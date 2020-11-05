Crown Royal allows you to send a free military care package

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Crown Royal Regal Apple whisky is displayed at BET Her Presents Fashion & Beauty during the BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for BET)

(WTRF)- Crown Royal has partnered with Packages From Home, a 501(c)(3) non profit organization, to send free military care packages to the troops.

You can go to the Crown Royal website to send 4 of the most requested and needed items from the troops and Crown Royal will send it overseas free of charge.

The items include beef jerky, cookies, fruit snacks, nuts, peanut butter singles, popcorn, protein bar/ granola bar, and tea.

You are also able to provide a message to whomever the package gets sent to.

The site only allows you to send 10 care packages per person.

You can send the packages to the troops here