Customer dies after being punched by employee, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (AP/WJW) — Police say a Dunkin’ store employee fatally punched a 77-year-old customer in Florida after the employee said the man used a racial slur against him.

The unidentified victim was punched last week and died Friday. That led to a manslaughter charge against 27-year-old Corey Pujols, who worked at the store.

According to Tampa police, the victim went through the drive-thru on May 5 at around 1:29 p.m. and became upset “due to lack of service” he was receiving. At that time, employees asked him to leave. That’s when police say he entered the business and began arguing with Pujols.

Pujols told police the man was “extremely rude” the day of the punch and called Pujols a racial slur multiple times.

A Tampa Police Department report says after he was punched, the victim fell backward and hit his head on the concrete floor.