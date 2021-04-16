Data Breach Reveals US Police And Public Officials Donated To Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (Antioch Police Department via AP)

(WTRF)- The Guardian reports that data stolen from a Christian crowdfunding website has revealed that police officers and public officials have donated to pay for accused Kenosha, Wisconsin shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense.

The data breach came from the fundraising website GiveSendGo and showed several donations to Rittenhouse’s legal defense were “associated with email addresses traceable to police and other public officials.”

Donations came with comments such as: “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.”

“Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.”

According to data from the site, Rittenhouse raised $586,940 between August 27 and January 7 of this year.