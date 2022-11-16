ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Denny’s is promoting a T-shirt that costs $5.99, but may have a hidden value worth more than $2,000 – daily breakfast.

The shirt is your chance to get a free Everyday Value Slam, every day, for a whole year. The combined meal cost is $2,186, and the promotion is being marketed as a “Black Friday” deal.

“This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets,” Denny’s President John Dillon said in a news release. “At Denny’s, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us.”

Each shirt features a unique QR code sewn into the T-shirt design for easy in-restaurant use. Only 150 of the Denny’s shirts are winners. Visit DinerDrip.com at midnight (12 a.m. EST/9 p.m. PST) on November 24 to claim this deal.

The Everyday Value Slam includes two eggs, two bacon or sausage links, and your choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one piece of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

Every distinct QR code is good until December 31, 2023. Denny’s restaurants in all 50 states let you get one free Everyday Value T-shirt per table, per day, only for dine-in; online orders are not eligible for the promotion.

Denny’s isn’t the only brand to explore a sweepstakes-style promotion to attract new customers. In January, Anheuser-Busch launched a Willy Wonka-esque contest involving 10,000 golden beer cans and a million-dollar grand prize.

When it comes to restaurants, experts say inflation-weary diners are eating at home more often and many chains “have out-priced their consumers,” RJ Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai, a business data company that tracks foot traffic, told CNN Business. “They’re going to have to find ways to bring people back in.”