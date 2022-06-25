Coraopolis, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, DICK’s Sporting Goods announced they will be reimbursing employees in states who must travel to access abortions.

In a statement issued by Lauren Hobart, CEO, and Ed Stack Executive Chairman, they announced they will offer up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement for employees to travel to the nearest location where that care is legally available. This will be offered to any teammate, spouse or dependent that is enrolled in the DICK’s Sporting Goods medical plan, along with one support person.

The company also issued the following statement:

We recognize people feel passionately about this topic — and that there are teammates and athletes who will not agree with this decision. However, we also recognize that decision involving health and familes are deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration. We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them.

DICK’s is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, just north of Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania is one of the states that does offer legal abortions. Governor Tom Wolf said he will veto all bills regarding banning abortion in the state. Wolf’s term, which is up in November, is being sought by Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) and Doug Mastriano (R), senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District.