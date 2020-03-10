Dick’s Sporting Goods to stop selling guns at 440 more stores

(CNN) – The largest U.S. sporting goods retailer will stop selling guns at over 440 additional stores this year.
The move by Dick’s Sporting Goods follows a series of decisions to scale back gun sales.
After the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018, Dick’s announced it would stop selling semi-automatic weapons.
A few months later, Dick’s pulled firearms and hunting accessories from 10 stores as a test, and overall sales increased at those stores.
And in March 2019, the company pulled guns and ammunition from 125 additional stores.
Now, Dick’s plans to nearly quadruple the number of its stores without guns.
Walmart continues to be the world’s largest gun retailer.
