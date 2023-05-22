LAKE MATTHEWS, Calif. (KTLA) – A dog in California is in a veterinarian hospital after it was caught in a bee swarm earlier this week.

While doing some yard work, a homeowner in Lake Matthews, a community in Riverside County, discovered the hive and attempted to remove it himself. However, after a short time, the situation got out of hand.

Part of the swarm headed for the house where Chance, a pit bull and mastiff mix, lives. The dog was stung more than 700 times and had to receive a blood transfusion after being rushed to the vet.

A pit bull and mastiff mix named Chance was stung more than 700 times after getting caught in a swarm of bees. (Tommy Baker)

Just last week in Encino, a volunteer with the Los Angeles Police Department, who was directing traffic after a swarm of bees prompted road closures in the neighborhood, was stung 50-100 times. During the attack, the volunteer took a hard fall in the street and broke several bones in his face.

He was treated with anti-venom and remained in the hospital for several days.

As for Chance, his condition remains unclear.