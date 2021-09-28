Dog the Bounty Hunter receives tip to search a Florida campsite for Brian Laundrie

(WJW/WTRF) – Dog the Bounty Hunter is investigating a Florida campsite that a tipster says may tie in to the search for Brian Laundrie.

According to reports from FOX News, TV personality Duane Lee Chapman, commonly known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, received a tip Monday that Laundrie went to Fort De Soto Park with his parents at the beginning of September.

“They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here,” he told Fox News exclusively on Monday evening. “We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate — that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp.”

He later added: “Allegedly, what we’re hearing, is two people left on the 8th. Three people came in on the 6th, and two people left on the 8th. I think he’s been here for sure.”

Chapman said according to the tip, Laundrie’s parents allegedly spent the night at the camp with their son twice in early September, from Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8.

He told FOX News that, allegedly, only two of them were seen leaving on Sept. 8.

The park is about 75 miles from his parents’ home.

The attorney for Laundrie’s family has said the parents “do not know where Brian is.”

The FBI has now issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but he was previously only wanted for questioning after his fiancé Gabby Petito disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming.

Chapman joined the search for Laundrie on Saturday.