Donald Trump Says He Requested National Guard Troops At Capitol Before Insertion

(WTRF)- Former President, Donald Trump, was a guest on the Fox News show, “The Next Revolution With Steve Hilton” Sunday night and he stated that was concerned days before the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol about the size of the crowd expected near the Capitol and requested 10,000 National Guard troops to be deployed.

“They took that number, from what I understand, they gave it to people at the Capitol, that is controlled by Pelosi, and I heard they rejected it because they didn’t think it would look good,” said Trump.

The former President said he “hated” to see what happened on Jan. 6 at the U.S Capitol.

Fox News said they reached out to Pelosi’s office and the Defense Department but they did not immediately respond.

According to the National Guard’s website, “the President of the United States can activate the National Guard for participation in federal missions. Examples of federal activations include Guard units deployed to Kosovo and the Sinai for stabilization operations and units deployed to the Middle East and other locations in the war on terrorism.”