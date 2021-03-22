Don’t let the new tax deadline sneak up on you

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – Your checkbook has probably faced lots of ups and downs this year.



That’s why the I-R-S is ready to help out taxpayers again by pushing back the filing deadline once again.

You now have until May 17th to get everything in order, which seems like a lot more time than usual.

But Jason Haswell from the Monteverde Group says not to let the new date sneak up on you.

He points to the fact that organizations have been slower in sending out tax info this year.

So if you haven’t received a necessary document, make sure you keep on it.

If you’ve gotten all your reports or if you’re missing a report and haven’t gotten it, make sure you find out from whoever needs to issue that, whether it be your financial advisor or your workplace or whoever, make sure that you call them and say ‘hey, I haven’t gotten this, I need to get it in a timely fashion.’ Jason Haswell, 7news financial expert

That new deadline applies to most taxpayers.

But Haswell warns that if you’re making estimated quarterly payments, you still have to file by April 15th.