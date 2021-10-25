Legislators ask Fauci for answers on ‘cruel’ puppy experiments

FILE – In this April 13, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Editor’s note: an earlier version of this story did not clearly state who conducted the alleged experiments.

Lawmakers are requesting information from Dr. Fauci about alleged experiments on beagle puppies.

Nonprofit organization the White Coat Waste Project said a lab in Tunisia, North Africa was infecting dozens of beagles with disease-causing parasites to test an experimental drug on them.

“Our investigators show that Fauci’s NIH division shipped part of a $375,800 grant to a lab in Tunisia to drug beagles and lock their heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies so that the insects could eat them alive,” White Coat Waste told The Hill’s Changing America. “They also locked beagles alone in cages in the desert overnight for nine consecutive nights to use them as bait to attract infectious sand flies.”

Changing America reports that according to the White Coat Waste Project, the FDA does not require drugs to be tested on dogs, and the nonprofit wants to know why such testing was needed.

White Coat Waste Project claims that 44 beagle puppies were used in the Tunisia laboratory, and that some of the dogs had their vocal cords removed.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), wrote a letter to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) saying the cordectomies are “cruel” and a “reprehensible misuse of taxpayer funds.” Bipartisan members of the House, though the majority are Republican, have signed that letter asking Fauci for an explaination.