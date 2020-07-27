Dr. Fauci limited edition baseball card is a hit

National News
Posted:

(WASHINGTON-CNN) Actually, Dr. Anthony Fauci is an awful pitcher.

The renowned disease expert threw out the first pitch of the Washington Nationals’ season opener, missing the catcher by a mile, but capturing the hearts of baseball fans.

The top doc even got his own Topps baseball card.

On the card, you can see him mid-pitch–mask and all.

On Monday, the company said this just became the best-selling card in the history of Topps.

The collection of limited-edition cards sold out in only 24 hours.

More than 51 thousand Fauci fans snagged it when it hit the Topps site last week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

