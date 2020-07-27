Dr. Fauci limited edition baseball card is a hit

(WASHINGTON-CNN) Actually, Dr. Anthony Fauci is an awful pitcher.
The renowned disease expert threw out the first pitch of the Washington Nationals’ season opener, missing the catcher by a mile, but capturing the hearts of baseball fans.
The top doc even got his own Topps baseball card.
On the card, you can see him mid-pitch–mask and all.
On Monday, the company said this just became the best-selling card in the history of Topps.
The collection of limited-edition cards sold out in only 24 hours.
More than 51 thousand Fauci fans snagged it when it hit the Topps site last week.
