Dr Pepper addresses soda shortage at grocery stores

by: WFLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dr Pepper fans nationwide have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores, and the company says it is working on a solution.

The company said in a tweet that all flavor of Dr. Pepper have been impacted by the shortage.

“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the company said in a tweet.

