Dunkin’ Donuts employee arrested after “mucus” found in state trooper’s coffee

Illinois (CNN)–A Dunkin’ Donuts employee in Illinois is accused of putting saliva in a state trooper’s coffee.

Police arrested 25-year-old Vincent Sessler Friday after a Chicago-based trooper says he took the lid off his coffee cup to cool the drink down and found what be describes as “A large, thick piece of mucus.”

The Illinois state police director called the incident outrageous, disgusting, insulting and dangerous.

There is no word on how Sessler will plead.

A company spokesperson said, “The type of behavior reported to us is inconsistent with the brand’s values.”

Dunkin’ Donuts also said the franchise owner has reached out directly to the officer to apologize.