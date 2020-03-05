Dunkin’ will give out free donuts every Friday this month

New York -What’s a better counterattack against the savory breakfast items sold by Wendy’s and McDonald’s?

Dunkin’ thinks it’s something sweet.

Dunkin’ is giving away a free classic donut with a purchase of any drink every Friday in March, signaling the latest escalation among fast food rivals for the breakfast battle.

Customers have to order through the Dunkin’ app to access the deal, which is only available in the United States

Dunkin’s rewards program, DD Perks, gives customers points for purchases that can be redeemed for free drinks.

It’s a focal point for the company this year, which is looking to grow the program because it drives loyalty and return customers.

