Four teens are facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey after dragging her behind her car the teens were trying to carjack in New Orleans.

According to LOCAL12, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and two 15-year-old girls took the elderly woman’s vehicle, speeding off while she was still in a seatbelt.

Frickey was dragged more than a block before becoming free of the seatbelt and tumbling from the car, her arm severed from the incident.

Neighbors witnessing the incident tried stopping the vehicle by screaming at the teens to stop.

“I got out of my vehicle screaming at them, ‘Stop, stop, you’re dragging someone,'” said Todd Ecker. “He took off with the vehicle still dragging her with reckless abandonment. No care for human beings at all”, reported Local12.

Frickey’s family members said she was leaving work when the incident happened.

“She was coming out of her office building putting something in her car,” said Frickey’s sister-in-law Kathy Richard. “Getting in her car, she got tangled in her seatbelt because they didn’t give her time to get out”, reported Local12.

“She was just the kindest… the best person,” said Jenny Griffin, Frickey’s sister. “It’s a hole in all of our lives that we will never get back. She just will be deeply missed. That’s all I can really say.”

It’s reported that two of the teens were turned in by their parents.

The Orleans Parish district attorney is promising to prosecute any accomplices in the carjacking to the fullest extent of the law.