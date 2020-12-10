https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19, is ‘feeling fine right now’

National News

by: ABC News

Posted: / Updated:

Ellen DeGeneres said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 62-year-old talk show host shared a photo to social media featuring a statement written on the Notes app.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” DeGeneres began. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” she concluded. “Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.”

At this time there’s no mention of whether or not DeGeneres’ wife, actress Portia de Rossi, has also tested positive for COVID-19 or what this means for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which is currently airing its eighteenth season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter