Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19, is ‘feeling fine right now’

Ellen DeGeneres said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 62-year-old talk show host shared a photo to social media featuring a statement written on the Notes app.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” DeGeneres began. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” she concluded. “Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.”

At this time there’s no mention of whether or not DeGeneres’ wife, actress Portia de Rossi, has also tested positive for COVID-19 or what this means for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which is currently airing its eighteenth season.