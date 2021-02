New York (WTRF)- A father-to-be was killed after a device he was building for a gender reveal exploded.

The blast killed Christopher Pekny, 28, of New York, and injured his brother, 27-year-old Michael Pekny, who was treated for his injuries at the Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, according to police.

The incident occurred on February 21, 2021, just before noon.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.