The latest Facebook glitch has left users unable to see comments on popular pages or engage in discussions, sending consumers to think they were being censored.

According to TechCrunch, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, stated that a technical issue was the cause of the glitch that temporarily concealed comments on the page posts of verified accounts.

Facebook has since resolved the error, but users are saying they are still experiencing the problem.

In Kenya, hours after the presidential debate, users could not see comments or engage on major media houses and blogs leading many to accuse the large media houses of censoring political discussions, reported TechCrunch.

“Yesterday, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble viewing comments on verified Facebook pages. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson said according to TechCrunch.

With about 2.8 billion users, Facebook is regarded as a news source by most, and its usage in emerging markets is on the rise.