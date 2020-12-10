Facebook, Instagram users reporting outages, glitches

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook has removed a large group called “Stop the Steal” that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests, including some members calling for violence, while falsely claiming that Democrats are “stealing” the election from Republicans. Though the group amassed more than 350,000 members before Facebook took it down Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, it was just one among others, though smaller, that popped up as vote counting remained underway in several battleground states. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WJW) — Facebook and Instagram users are waking up to messaging issues.

According to Downdetector.com, users around the world are reporting outages and glitches with both Facebook and Instagram, specifically the messaging features.

Users report not being able to send or recieve messages on both apps.

According to Downdetector.com, most of the Facebook issues started at around 5:30 a.m.

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 5:36 AM EST. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 10, 2020

The Instagram problems began at raound 5 a.m., according to Downdetector.

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 5:09 AM EST. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 10, 2020

There is no word on what is causing the issue or when it will be resolved.