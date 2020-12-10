(WJW) — Facebook and Instagram users are waking up to messaging issues.
According to Downdetector.com, users around the world are reporting outages and glitches with both Facebook and Instagram, specifically the messaging features.
Users report not being able to send or recieve messages on both apps.
According to Downdetector.com, most of the Facebook issues started at around 5:30 a.m.
The Instagram problems began at raound 5 a.m., according to Downdetector.
There is no word on what is causing the issue or when it will be resolved.
- ‘A Not-So-Silent Night with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’ airs on WTRF.com tonight
- LIVE: FDA panel to vote on whether to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in US
- Facebook, Instagram users reporting outages, glitches
- Ohio to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses next week
- Ohio couple sentenced for death of boy, remains put in bags