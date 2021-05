(WTRF)- The Facebook Oversight Board will announce its decision whether to permanently ban or reinstate former President Trump’s account on Wednesday.

The Board will be announced on the Oversight Board website on Wednesday, May 5 around 9 a.m

The Oversight Board will announce its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump on its website at https://t.co/NNQ9YCrcrh on May 5, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT. — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 3, 2021

Former President Trump was suspended from Facebook on January 7 following the January 6 insurrection.