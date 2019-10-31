Facebook wants to make platform safer for women

Facebook is using artificial intelligence to fight for women’s safety.

The platform said in a blog post-Tuesday that it is working to make its social media platforms safer for women, including preventing revenge porn.

Facebook said sharing non-consensual intimate photos disproportionately affects women.

The social media company launched a pilot program in 2017 where images are securely submitted.

Digital fingerprints are then created of the files, which prevents them from being shared by other users.

Facebook said it wanted to do more, so it developed a-i tools to detect images and videos shared without the subject’s permission.

This allows files to be deleted without anyone having to report them.

In the US, that includes nude images and videos.

In some countries, other images that could be shared to put a woman at risk… Like a photo of her ankle or of her pictured with a man who’s not a family member… Are also classified as bullying and harassment and can be removed.

Facebook said it partnered with domestic violence experts in its initiatives.