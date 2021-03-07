Families and activists protest at MN governor’s residence ahead of George Floyd murder trial

Jury selection begins Monday for former Minneapolis PD officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Families who have experienced police violence called for justice outside Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s home in St. Paul.



With jury selection in the Derek Chauvin trial starting Monday, community leaders are keeping the pressure on for change.

“Ain’t no power like the power of the people cuz the power of the people don’t stop!”

Accountability. Justice. Transparency.



The protestors here feel there hasn’t been enough of any of it since George Floyd’s death.



Not enough progress, they say.

“We want a fair shot without having our hands tied behind our backs, a boot on our neck or a gun to our children’s head or our own head. That’s all we want.” Jonathan McClellan, Minnesota Justice Coalition

Some of the demonstrators had a message, too, for people who dismiss their concerns of systemic racism.

“You have to have compassion. You have to feel what these people are feeling and if you can’t, then don’t call yourself a good person. You need to realize that people are hurting and people have a right to feel the way that they feel.” Brandyn Tulloch, Activist

For Brandyn Tulloch, that right also goes for reacting to a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.



One of the speakers said “it won’t be business as usual” if there’s an acquittal.



Another advocated for laws to hold police accountable, such as ending qualified immunity.

“The eyes of the world are going to be on Minnesota with this upcoming trial but our eyes cannot leave the legislature. Our eyes cannot leave the Capitol.” Angela Rose Myers, Minneapolis NAACP President

The plan for these protesters is to be in the streets of downtown Minneapolis during the trial.

“If you believe you are good then stand up for the life and safety of people of color in this country.” Jaylani Hussein, CAIR MN

WCCO reached out to Governor Walz for comment on the protest.



WCCO did not hear back.