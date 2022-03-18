Gerald Oglesby, 33, is facing a murder charge for the death of his 5-year-old son because he didn’t want to go to bed.

According to cleveland19, authorities were called to Oglesby’s apartment on Thursday around 1:30 a.m. where they found the 5-year-old boy dead.

Henderson police reported that Oglesby whipped the child earlier in the day with a cable box cord, splitting his chin open after he caught him watching something on TV that he wasn’t supposed to be watching.

Then later that night Oglesby reportedly whipped the child again and hit him in the abdomen with a slipper because he didn’t want to go to bed.

Oglesby told police he knew he hit the child too hard as the child wasn’t acting normal and vomited shortly after laying down, reported cleveland19, but he didn’t want to call the police because he knew they wouldn’t understand his method of discipline.

Before calling 911, Oglesby started smoking marijuana and waited 13 minutes after realizing the child wasn’t breathing to call the police.

Cleveland19 reported that according to the police report, a neighbor said she heard loud noises that continued for two hours that she believed was a body being thrown onto the ground in the apartment.

Once police officers arrived they noticed visible injuries to the head and torso of the child who was pronounced dead at the scene.