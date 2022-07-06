The FBI releases the Child ID App, their first mobile application that provides a convenient place to electronically store photos and other vital information about your children in the palm of your hand.

According to FBI.gov, you can show pictures and provide physical identifiers such as height and weight to security or police officers on the spot using the app.

You can also quickly and easily e-mail the information to authorities with a few clicks using a special tab on the app.

The app includes tips on keeping children safe as well as specific guidance on what to do in those first few crucial hours after a child goes missing.

It features a password protection option to help keep your information safe and allow you to add pictures from your mobile phone’s image library.

You can also zoom in and crop images before saving.

The app is available for download on iPhones through iTunes and on Android through GooglePlay.

According to FBI.gov, the FBI is not collecting or storing any photos or information that you enter in the app.

The FBI says that all data resides solely on your mobile device unless you need to send it to authorities.