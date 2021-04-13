FEDS: ‘Breaking Bad’ Inspired Researcher To Seek Powerful Poison Ricin

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 16: Castor beans are photographed December 16, 2010 in New York City. The beans, also known by its scientific name of Ricinus communis, are the main ingredient in making the poison ricin. (Photo illustration by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)

AP- Federal prosecutors say the former head of advanced research at a Boston-area biotechnology company told investigators that he was inspired by the television show “Breaking Bad” when he tried to obtain the powerul poison ricin.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said Tuesday that 37-year-old Ishtiaq Ali Saaem pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Boston to obstruction of justice for lying to federal authorities about his reason for purchashing castor beans, the source of ricin.

Saaem, who has a doctorate in biomedical engineering and lived in Massachusetts at the time, in 2015 ordered 100 eight-seed packets of castor beans online. He now lives in Pennsylvania.