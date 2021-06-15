Vet Voices

Fla. governor signs bill requiring moment for school prayer

Students, teachers and local residents hold a prayer circle in the gymnasium of Beauregard High School for those in their community that lost their lives in a Sunday night tornado on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Beauregard, Ala. (Curtis Compton//Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that would require public schools in his state to hold at least one minute of silence to allow students to meditate or pray.

The state joins more than a dozen others in compelling schools to do so. Florida had already given schools the option of setting aside time for prayer and meditation.

The governor signed the bill at a South Florida Jewish temple, where he denounced anti-Semitism and stood with Israel. His visit to the Shul of Bal Harbour had the air of a campaign rally.

Moments after DeSantis began speaking, authorities forcibly removed a heckler from the hall.

