Florida man arrested for living in stadium’s luxury suite

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (CNN) A Florida man is charged with felony burglary for allegedly living in a stadium’s luxury suite for two weeks.

Police say 39-year-old Daniel Albert Neja moved into Lang Stadium where the Tampa Bay Rowdies soocer team plays.

