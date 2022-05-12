Instead of a sports jersey, the Tiger King got this stepson the next best thing…a Big Ben boombox.

Last Month Joe Exotic reached out to Ben Roethlisberger in a handwritten letter asking for a signed jersey for his stepson for his birthday.

With no word on if the jersey would be given Exotic took to Twitter announcing that instead, he would be getting a custom Roethlisberger boom box reported audacy.

Thanks to https://t.co/iInX8SqPUC for donating this super cool boom box to my stepson for his birthday! It's a Ben Roethlisberger edition (retails for $499). Check out their other customized products here: https://t.co/yevf89KWti pic.twitter.com/XMbM2xXoPP — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) May 10, 2022

Bumpboxx donated the device that retails for $499.00 to Exotic to be given to his stepson.

The 59-year-old Exotic is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence.