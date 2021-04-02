Former Trump Bodyguard Says Former President Owes Him $130 For McDonald’s

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 4: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks behind a table full of McDonald’s hamburgers, Chick fil-a sandwiches and other fast food as he welcomes the 2018 Football Division I FCS champs North Dakota State Bison in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on March 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- Kevin McKay told The Daily Mail that he was a former bodyguard for Donald Trump and that the former President allegedly owns him $130 for McDonald’s.

In 2008, after visiting a golf course in Scotland trump wanted to go to McDonald’s where McKay says Trump didn’t have any UK currency, “so he asked me if I could front him the cash.” McKay says he did, and ordered 20 cheeseburgers and fries and around 10 to 15 Cokes.

McKay says $130 at the time was kind of a big deal to him, especially because he only made around $2,700 a month while working for Trump.

McKay says he should have asked for the money.

McKay said he was fired in 2012, and he claims the stress of working for Trump ultimately cost him his 23-year marriage.