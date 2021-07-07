Free travel? Here’s how you could win a $250 airline voucher to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee and country superstar Brad Paisley are launching a nationwide campaign, Tennessee on Me, in order to promote Tennessee tourism.

The Tennessee on Me campaign is offering up 10,000 free airline vouchers to airports in Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, with the purchase of a two-night stay at participating hotels.

“Tennessee is known around the world for its music, scenic beauty, and iconic attractions,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “We’re ready for people to come back to Tennessee ‘on me,’ to enjoy live music all over the state created by our talented musicians and songwriters like Brad Paisley.”

Governor Lee allocated $2.5 million in his budget to promote tourism through $250 digital gift cards from Delta, American, and Southwest Airlines for travel to Tennessee. Over 60 hotels are participating in the campaign.

Here’s what you need to know:

Visitors must book a two-night minimum stay at participating hotels, including at least one night of the stay between Sunday-Wednesday.

The visitor will choose their destination city (Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga or Knoxville), their hotel of choice in the city and which airline voucher they prefer (Delta, American or Southwest Airlines).

Visitors can book from July 5 – September 15, 2021, and must travel between July 11 – December 30, 2021.

All promotion reservations can be booked through https://www.visitmusiccity.com/tennesseeonme, which details FAQs, restrictions and additional information.

All hotel package reservations are pre-paid at time of booking and are non-refundable.

One airline voucher is available per hotel package (not per person). Other terms and conditions apply.

“‘City of Music’ is a love letter to Nashville and a tribute to all the pilgrims that come to this great city,” said superstar Brad Paisley. “I’m more excited than ever that live music is back in Tennessee– and bigger than ever.”