WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Americans are seeing new record highs at gas stations across the country as President Joe Biden tries to command his biggest domestic issue: inflation.

The national average topped $4.80 per gallon this week, which is double the price of gas when Biden took office. A gallon of regular gas at the time was on average $2.38 per gallon in January 2021.

Currently, the price of regular gas is more than $5 per gallon for residents in California, Hawaii, Alaska, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Nevada, Washington and Oregon.

Gas prices continue to rise as the Biden administration scrambles to tame inflation.

Senior administration officials say this is a problem and it is a challenge. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says that Biden wakes up every day and goes to bed every night thinking about how to get a lid on the out-of-control prices in America.

Raimondo also says the president is now weighing lifting some of the Trump-imposed tariffs on China. The tariffs were imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods that happened during the trade war back in 2018 and 2019.

The White House is considering whether removing some of those tariffs could help lower prices on goods in the U.S.