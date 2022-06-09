Insurance company Geico is being ordered to pay a Missouri woman $5.2 million after she claimed to have caught a sexually transmitted disease when she had sex with her boyfriend in his vehicle.

According to New York Post, the woman informed Geico of her intention to seek damages after she allegedly contracted HPV from her then-boyfriend in his car in February 2021.

On Tuesday, the state Court of Appeals affirmed the multimillion-dollar payout against Geico that has been entered through arbitration after the company claimed errors were made in Jackson County Circuit Court, reported nypost.

The woman claimed that her ex-boyfriend caused her to catch the STD even though he knew of his condition and the risks of unprotected sex.

It was later found that the couple’s sex in the vehicle “directly caused, or directly contributed to cause” the HPV infection, reported nypost.

The man was found liable for not disclosing his infection therefore the woman was awarded the $5.2 million from Geico who then asked for the award to be tossed out, claiming the judgment violated its rights to due process.

The request was denied and it was appealed.