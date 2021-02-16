Good Shepherd makes national headlines for first communal event in months

Good Shepherd residents got a taste of fame after making it to the front page of The New York Times!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia continues to lead the charge in vaccination rollout and because of that — one Wheeling nursing home just made national headlines!

A partnership with Moundsville Pharmacy to vaccinate all the residents at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home was already being covered by The New York Times. It was that story National Reporter Sarah Mervosh was covering, which led to another headline you’re reading this week.

We sort-of heard that Good Shepherd was going to be opening up a little bit and that was among the first in the country to be doing that because West Virginia has been among the states that are leading the way in vaccinations. So, we thought that would be a great look at what the other side of the pandemic might look like. And also, a moment of hope and joy that is so missing. Sarah Mervosh, New York Times Reporter

After two negative COVID tests, Mervosh and Times Photographer Amr Alfiky spent 12 hours shadowing the residents; capturing rarity in a pandemic… It started with cheese burgers and potato soup.

It was the first time in a while that we had communal dining, that we had a large group activity. We had a lot of excitement going on that day. So, all-in-all it was a really great day for our residents. Morgan Murphy, Assistant Administrator at Good Shepherd

From the initial premise of recognizing the 80 percent of nursing home staff and residents who elected to get the vaccine, to sharing a look at a couple (married for 69 years) see each other for the first time in months, Murphy says The Times was spot on.

Who would have thought ‘normal’ could feel so exciting?

We watched them have their first lunch in quite a little bit. We saw them have a penny auction. They each got 10 pennies to bid on items which was fun. And then we were also there for mass and a Bunco game at night! What really struck me was just the being able to have small talk over coffee, watching them sort-of complement one another, or even just say hello. So really it was like these sort-of small moments we’re all missing. Sarah Mervosh, New York Times Reporter

To read the full article from The New York Times, head here.