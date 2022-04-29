According to NewsNation, Google issued an alert warning billions of Chrome users that the browser has been successfully targeted by hackers.

In a company statement, within the next few days, the tech company will release an update to fix the bugs which affect Windows, macOS, and Linux.

It is unclear who hacked the firm, and whether any users’ security was put at risk reports NewsNation.

Any further hack details are currently being restricted by the company “until a majority of users are updated with a fix,” the company said according to NewsNation.

The browser will automatically update within a few days but Chrome users can manually update their browsers through the settings features.