Grand jury in Georgia expected to convene in probe of Trump’s efforts to overturn election

FILE – President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Media critic Brian Stelter is updating his book “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” in preparation for the paperback edition. The changes reflect the end of Trump’s presidency and the false claims of voter fraud and the rise of Tucker Carlson to become Fox’s most prominent personality. Announced on Sunday, Feb, 21, 2021, the revised edition will be released in June. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

A grand jury is expected to be seated this week in Fulton County, Georgia, to look into efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election, signaling that the county’s investigation into the former president is intensifying.

Prosecutors in Fulton County are expected pursue subpoenas for documents and witnesses and rely heavily on them, people familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

In a letter sent last month from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to Gov. Brian Kemp and obtained by ABC News, Willis said the grand jury would convene in March and would “begin requesting grand jury subpoenas as necessary at that time.”

Willis wrote in the Feb. 10 letter that her office had no reason to believe any Georgia official was the target of the investigation.

The district attorney’s office in Fulton County formally launched a criminal probe into Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss in the state last month, after Trump was heard in a Jan. 2 phone call pleading with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help him “find 11,780 votes,” the exact number he needed to win Georgia.

“This investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration,” Willis wrote in her letter to the governor.

Trump has previously denied any wrongdoing.