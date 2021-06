Countdown to the 4th of July

Countdown to the 4th of July

(WTRF)- ‘Two lucky guys‘ ‘totally redeem themselves and recreated the classic mini bike scene from Dumb and Dumber

The guys, Instagram handles, @spenserrobert along with @zackcourts and @arihenning211 actually rode an exact replica bike from the plains of Nebraska to Aspen, CO.

You can view their photos below.

You can watch a video of their adventures from their Youtube page above