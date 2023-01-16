PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WTRF) — A high school principal sent a letter of apology to families of students in her district, alleging that a teacher “inadvertently” sent sexually explicit photos to the entire student body, according to the New York Post.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Principal Taryn Washington at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland sent a letter Friday claiming that an email laced with sexual content a teacher reportedly sent to students was an accident. Washington also asked them not to share it on social media.

Washington claims administrators tried to retract the email but it was already disseminated.

Police are no longer investigating the incident, which will be handled internally by the school district.

The school did not identify the teacher. Washington said that counselors would be available for students who needed help.