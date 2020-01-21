Hillary Clinton says ‘nobody likes’ Bernie Sanders

2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has some harsh words for former rival, Bernie Sanders.

In a documentary premiering next month on Hulu, Clinton blasted sanders’ record, saying quote:

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician” – unquote.

In a separate interview with the Hollywood reporter, Clinton said she won’t commit to endorsing or campaigning for him if he’s the democratic 2020 nominee.

She cited the culture around sanders … And called out his supporters for their online attacks, particularly against women.