Hillary Clinton says ‘nobody likes’ Bernie Sanders

National News

by: cnn

Posted: / Updated:

2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has some harsh words for former rival, Bernie Sanders.

In a documentary premiering next month on Hulu, Clinton blasted sanders’ record, saying quote:

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician” – unquote.

In a separate interview with the Hollywood reporter, Clinton said she won’t commit to endorsing or campaigning for him if he’s the democratic 2020 nominee.

She cited the culture around sanders … And called out his supporters for their online attacks, particularly against women.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter