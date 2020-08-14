Hip Hop icon RZA creates new ice cream truck jingle for Good Humor since old jingle had racist past

(CNN) Wu-Tang Clan founding member RZA came up with a new ice cream truck jingle because the old one has a racist past.

Good Humor will make the new jingle available to ice cream truck drivers across the US in place of the ubiquitious “Turkey in the Straw.”

In the 1800’s, the melody was played in minstrel shows featuring blackface and was set to racist lyrics.

Good Humor is calling on all ice cream truck drivers to stop playing “Turkey in the Straw” and replace it with the new jingle which will be available to ice cream trucks across the US.

Good Humor says it has not owned ice cream trucks since the 1970’s, but as an industry leader and creator of the original ice cream truck, the company wanted to be part of the solution on this issue.

Good Humor, which is owned by Unilever, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.