Hit A Protester Blocking A Roadway With Your Vehicle? Tennessee Bill Would Give ‘Criminal Immunity’

Nashville, TN (WTRF)- A new Tennessee bill would grant criminal immunity to drivers who hit protesters illegally blocking a roadway.

The bill says drivers won’t face prosecution if they hurt or kill a protester illegally blocking a roadway if the driver ‘”exercises due caution” and hits them unintentionally.

The bill also reinforces punishments on protesters.

The bill would upgrade penalties for illegally blocking streets from a misdemeanor to a class E felony.

That brings the maximum penalty from $500 to $3,000, and the person would lose their right to vote.

The bill also creates new laws, including making it illegal to throw something at someone during a protest, and making it illegal to harass someone nearby who isn’t part of the protest.