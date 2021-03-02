Hit A Protester Blocking A Roadway With Your Vehicle? Tennessee Bill Would Give ‘Criminal Immunity’

Nashville, TN (WTRF)- A new Tennessee bill would grant criminal immunity to drivers who hit protesters illegally blocking a roadway.
The bill says drivers won’t face prosecution if they hurt or kill a protester illegally blocking a roadway if the driver ‘”exercises due caution” and hits them unintentionally.
The bill also reinforces punishments on protesters.
The bill would upgrade penalties for illegally blocking streets from a misdemeanor to a class E felony.
That brings the maximum penalty from $500 to $3,000, and the person would lose their right to vote.
The bill also creates new laws, including making it illegal to throw something at someone during a protest, and making it illegal to harass someone nearby who isn’t part of the protest.