Horrific details: 14-year-old charged as adult in murder of 13-year-old girl

Warning: Some of the details in this story are extremely disturbing.

ST. JOHNS, Fla. (AP/WJW) — A 14-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old cheerleader whose body was found in the northeast Florida woods earlier this month.

Court records show the State Attorney’s Office in St. Johns County filed a notice Thursday to transfer Aiden Fucci’s case from juvenile to adult court after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge.

Tristyn Bailey was last seen early May 9 at the community center in the Durbin Crossing community south of Jacksonville.

Officials say Bailey’s parents reported her missing later that morning, and a neighbor found her body in a heavily wooded area that evening.

During a press conference on Thursday, it was revealed that Fucci allegedly stabbed Bailey 114 times, WFLA reports.

Our sister station also reports that, according to an arrest report, Fucci admitted to having an argument with the girl “in which he forcefully pushed (her) to the ground, striking her head.” He reportedly did not, however, admit to the alleged stabbing.