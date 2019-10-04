Hospital ‘Wall of Shame’ shows disabled patient info

Employees at a Maine hospital created a so-called “wall of shame” where they displayed confidential medical records of disabled patients.

It happened, according to the state human rights commission, in 2016.

The records detailed sexual activity, private body parts and bodily functions of patients at St. Mary’s regional medical center in Lewiston

This wall of shame — complete with a label — hung inside a cabinet at St. Mary’s hospital.

According to an investigation by the Maine human rights commission, the display included private information about patients’ sexual activity… Genitals… Bowel movements… And bodily odors… Among other items.

Mikayla McCann says she found it on her first day of work in June of 2015.

She took a leave of absence for a medical condition the following spring.

When she returned… She suspected coworkers had been improperly looking through her medical records… And reported that — along with the wall of shame — to hospital officials in September 2016.

The report says one employee was fired and another disciplined for harassment… And the display was eventually taken down.

The state took up the case in February 2017… After McCann had left her job at the hospital.

The commission’s report, which surfaced this week, found evidence of a hostile work environment for McCann because of disability discrimination.

It did not find evidence to support her claim that the hospital retaliated against her.

Today… The parent company of St. Mary’s — covenant health in Massachusetts — issued this statement in response to the report coming out…

*quote* “we deeply regret that this situation occurred back in 2016, and we sincerely apologize for the impact this situation has had on Ms. McCann. We are fully committed to ensuring this doesn’t happen again.”