Hotel offers free stays if you conceive there

Valentine’s day is just weeks away, and a hotel in Canada is offering a spicy alternative to traditional evening outings.

Instead of a night out at the opera or an elegant dinner at a fine dining restaurant, British Columbia’s hotel zed is offering a somewhat naughtier option.

It’s called the “Nooner baby maker” special.

Couples can book a room for four hours – from ten a-m to two p-m – presumably for sex.

They’ve offered the “Nooner” for five years, but this year they’re adding a twist:

If the couple welcomes a new baby nine months after their stay – they can receive a free valentine’s day stay for 18 years.

The promotion is open to everyone regardless of gender identity, expression or sexual orientation.