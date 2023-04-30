OHIO (WTRF) — The head of one of the top police unions says it’s time to declare war on Mexican drug cartels.

And Ohio’s senior senator is preparing for the fight.

Sherrod Brown has introduced the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, aimed at the two countries responsible for creating the deadly drug: Mexico and China.

It targets traffickers by requiring the federal government to sanction cartels, and stop fentanyl-related money laundering sooner.

Senator Brown says China sells materials to make the opioid to Mexico, which is then shipped within our borders.

It kills more than 10,000 Americans a month, and we need police to do what they can do, we need treatment centers to scale up and do what they can do to fight addiction, but we can do all the arrests we want, but unless we stop this criminal enterprise from China into Mexico, we’ll never solve this problem. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D)-Ohio

The senator agrees that the border needs to be secured as well.

But he argues that as long as China and Mexico are making billions off deadly substances, they will find a way to get it into the U.S.